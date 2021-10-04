Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 80.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

