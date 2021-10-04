Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.4 days.

Shares of HMCBF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.63. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price target (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

