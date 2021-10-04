Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.21. 2,632,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average is $224.40.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.