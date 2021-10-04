Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.74. 138,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

