Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $23,240,650. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

