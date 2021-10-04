Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $411,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 105.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $23,240,650 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.38. 86,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $112.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

