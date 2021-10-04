HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $3,345.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

