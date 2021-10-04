Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.25. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

