Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

