Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.75 ($52.64).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,366.32.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

