Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.75 ($52.64).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,366.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

