Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Update

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. 2,431,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $360.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $5,490,804 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 122,349 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

