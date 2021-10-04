Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

