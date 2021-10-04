Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) vs. Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) Head-To-Head Survey

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 31.76% 12.87% 1.19% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

76.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Omni Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 4.47 $817.00 million $0.69 22.99 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huntington Bancshares and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 0 5 5 1 2.64 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets,

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

