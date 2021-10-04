Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

