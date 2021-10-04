Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48,484.24 or 0.98314101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $8.11 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.56 or 0.99695650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.43 or 0.06834409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

