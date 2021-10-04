Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0655

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Hush has a total market cap of $683,431.23 and approximately $24.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00236320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00120269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00152216 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

