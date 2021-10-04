Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STOK stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after buying an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.