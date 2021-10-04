HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.89

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.