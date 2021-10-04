Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

NYSE H opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $77,105,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

