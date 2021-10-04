HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Cap of $434,720.07

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $434,720.07 and $33,151.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002415 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053710 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

