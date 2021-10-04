Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $72,277.32 and $28.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

