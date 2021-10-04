HyperCash Market Capitalization Hits $27.72 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $27.72 million and $5.63 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.06 or 0.99892498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00354706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00636641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00257482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.