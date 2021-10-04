Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.