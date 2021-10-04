Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5,734.25 or 0.11662754 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $4,524.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.34 or 0.99839580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.46 or 0.06865264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.