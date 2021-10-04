ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00108806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00144399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,391.53 or 1.00140586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.56 or 0.06837808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002737 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

