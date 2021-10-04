IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 4.3%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 2,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

