Idena (IDNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,078.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Idena has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $160,078.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00094586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00016819 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,758,018 coins and its circulating supply is 51,271,716 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.