Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $5.02 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00010155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $197,626.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,181.88 or 0.99523574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.64 or 0.06774215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

