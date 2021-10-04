IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 897,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. IDT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $57.10.

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $437,966. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

