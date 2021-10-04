IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IESC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. 24,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,960. IES has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $975.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 4.25%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

