II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Down 5.8%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $57.10. Approximately 24,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,676,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $1,234,779. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

