ILCOIN (ILC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $13,422.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

