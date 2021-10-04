Illuvium (ILV) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $361.72 million and $46.33 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $569.69 or 0.01158843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00107122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00142089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,202.51 or 1.00085410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.85 or 0.06840547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.