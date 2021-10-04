ImageCash (IMGC) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $12,785.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars.

