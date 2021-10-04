ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $173,769.71 and $137,813.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,628,980 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

