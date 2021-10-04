Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $21.46

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $22.03. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

