imbrex Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $99,548.19 and $55.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars.

