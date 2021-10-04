IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

