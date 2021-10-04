Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.47. Immuneering shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70.
Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
