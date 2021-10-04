Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.47. Immuneering shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.