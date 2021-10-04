Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In related news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.