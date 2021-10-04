Impala Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AGCO worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 452,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.23. 14,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,652. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

