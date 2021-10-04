Impala Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,932 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 5.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Devon Energy worth $83,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 876,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078,267. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

