Impala Asset Management LLC Has $29.89 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Impala Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for about 2.0% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lithia Motors worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

Shares of LAD traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,229. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.