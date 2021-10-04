Impala Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 9.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 2.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $144,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. 12,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

