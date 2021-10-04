Impala Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Danaos accounts for about 4.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 4.06% of Danaos worth $64,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 430.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:DAC traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,939. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

