Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $9.31 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,972,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,582,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $8.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,403,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.85. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $152.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

