Impala Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Impala Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

MT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. 262,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

