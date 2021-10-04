Impala Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

STLA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,531. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

