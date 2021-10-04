Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Unifi makes up approximately 2.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 8.05% of Unifi worth $36,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unifi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,339 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UFI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,940. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

