Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 274,503 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,503 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises 2.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Tronox worth $38,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

